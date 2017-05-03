Moody's downgrades IBM on cash flow, profit concerns

Moody's has downgraded its senior unsecured rating for IBM to A1, while lifting its ratings outlook to stable from a previous negative.

The firm points to "transformation and high level of investments which have negatively impacted IBM's profitability and cash flow," says Moody's Richard Lane.

Despite a transition in its broad portfolio toward an enterprise-class cloud services and solutions company, total revenue has been flat or negative for 19 straight quarters, the firm notes.

Moody's expects profitability and cash flow will be flat to slightly lower this year, and then up slightly in 2018.