Trump OCC pick bullish for banks - Cowen

via Bloomberg

The choice of Keith Noreika as interim OCC boss means the door's open to easing limits on commercial real estate, construction and development lending, leveraged loans, and M&A, says Cowen's Jaret Seiberg.

It's particularly bullish, says Seiberg, as it indicates the Trump administration is taking a more typical Republican route of easing regulation, rather than the more populist tone that's making all the headlines.

Noreika could be there awhile, as expected OCC nominee Joseph Otting may face a lengthy confirmation process. Otting was the former CEO of OneWest Bank, and one can imagine Sen. Warren dragging in OneWest foreclosure victims to tell their tale.

ETFs: XLF, FAS, FAZ, KRE, UYG, VFH, KBE, IYF, BTO, IAT, IYG, FNCL, SEF, FXO, KBWB, QABA, KBWR, RYF, FINU, KRU, RWW, XLFS, FINZ, KRS, JHMF, WDRW, DPST, FAZZ, FNCF, FTXO