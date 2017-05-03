Garmin -2% as drop in fitness-related sales spurs concerns

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) has recovered from an early-morning dip, now down 2% , after posting Q1 results that beat on top and bottom lines but showed Fitness segment sales that raised concerns and a heavy drop-off in Auto.

Net sales by segment: Marine, $104.4M (up 26%); Outdoor, $115.9M (up 19.7%); Aviation, $122.9M (up 15.6%); Fitness, $137.8M (down 3.2%); Auto, $157.5M (down 19.5%).

JPMorgan says that the Fitness segment missed its expectations by nearly 16% -- a cause for concern given the role of the segment for long-term growth. The firm has a price target of $55, implying about 9.5% upside.

Garmin reiterated full-year guidance for $3.02B in revenue (in line) and about $2.65 in pro forma EPS (vs. $2.66 consensus).

