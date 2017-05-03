More on Meritor's Q2

Meritor (MTOR -1.3% ) reports revenue declined 2% in Q2 due to lower commercial truck volume in North America.

Commercial Truck & Industrial sales slipped 1.7% to $620M.

Aftermarket & Trailer sales down 1.4% to $215M.

Gross margin rate increased 30 bps to 15%.

Segment EBITDA: Commercial Truck & Industrial: $54M (-3.6%); Aftermarket & Trailer: $30M (+7.1%).

Adjusted EBITDA margin +30 bps to 10.2%.

FY2017 Guidance: Revenue: ~$3.1B; Adjusted EBITDA margin: ~10%; Net income: ~$90M; Diluted EPS: ~$1; Adjusted EPS from continuing operations: ~$1.40; Shares outstanding: ~92M; Free cash flow: $50M to $70M; Capital expenditure: ~$90M; Interest expnese: $80M to $85M.