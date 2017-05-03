Angie's List tacks on to merger gains with surprise profit

Angie's List (NASDAQ:ANGI), already jumping 61% yesterday after word of a buyout by IAC, is up another 9.6% today after posting a surprise profit in its Q1 results last night.

Consensus expectations were for a loss of $0.06/share and all estimates saw a loss or break-even quarter at best; Angie's List pulled off $0.03 in EPS.

Revenue dropped 13%, though, and the company warned it could take time to reignite organic growth, though "we are seeing the positive changes in new member growth, member engagement, originations bookings and service provider contract value backlog that we anticipated from our freemium strategy."

Meanwhile, both Jefferies and Loop Capital took the opportunity of a jump in valuation to downgrade ANGI to Hold, from Buy.