Hill International (HIL +4.8% ) says CEO David Richter has resigned, effective immediately, after holding the position since 2014 and spending 22 years at the company.

Director Paul Evans will serve as interim CEO until a permanent replacement is appointed; Evans most recently served as VP and CFO of MYR Group.

Hill also sets a May 5 funding and closing date for the sale of its construction claims unit to Bridgepoint Development Capital at a reduced price of $140M, down from $147M.