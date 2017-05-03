Caterpillar says federal probe will not materially affect results

Caterpillar (CAT +0.1% ) discloses that the ongoing investigation related to its accounting for the goodwill concerning its acquisition of Bucyrus International in 2011 will not have a material adverse effect on its results.

U.S. law enforcement officials raided three of CAT's Illinois facilities in March as part of an IRS investigation about profits earned by the company's Swiss unit.

Separately, Barclays analyst Robert Wertheimer is still bullish on CAT despite the stock's ~10% YTD rise, saying that by 2018 CAT could be the cheapest large cap machinery company, and has the most defensible businesses, which should drive the highest confidence long term returns.