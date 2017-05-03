NBCUniversal changes plans at Seeso comedy service

NBCUniversal (CMCSA -2.5% ) is shifting personnel and plans at its year-old Seeso comedy streaming-video service.

While there are still shows in the pipeline, it's expected to move away from (surely expensive) original programming and toward more authenticated access to traditional NBC programs.

Evan Shapiro, who launched Seeso, is leaving his role as executive VP of NBCUniversal Digital Enterprises.

Seeso is believed to have amassed a subscriber base in the low six figures since a January 2016 launch as a $3.99/month on-demand service.