Criteo -2% after Q1 earnings beat on strong revenue growth

After a volatile ride today, Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) is down 2.2% after its Q1 earnings beat expectations for profits and revenue.

The company guided to Q2 EBITDA of $44M-$48M, light of consensus for $52.2M, and for revenue (ex-TAC) of $209M-$213M (vs. $211.1M expected).

Q1 EBITDA, though, was up 16% to $56.5M, above expectations for $51.3M. Revenue was up 29%.

Meanwhile, net income fell 22% based on accounting impact from the HookLogic acquisition. Adjusted profits per share were up 6%.

Revenue (ex-TAC) by region: Americas, $79M (up 41%); EMEA, $82M (up 19%); Asia-Pacific, $49M (up 30%).

For the full year, it's forecasting growth in revenue ex-TAC of 28-31% in constant currency, and EBITDA margin as a percentage of revenue to increase between 0-50 basis points.

