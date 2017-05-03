Anadarko Petro -7.5% as worries grow over fatal gas blast linked to well

Anadarko Petroleum (APC -7.6% ) maintains sharp losses after its larger than expected Q1 loss and as Colorado authorities definitively linked a fatal home explosion to one of the company’s wells.

In terms of operations, APC's Q1 was “uneventful,” Barclays says, with production and price realizations in-line with expectations and operating expenses modestly below expectations.

But analysts grilled CEO Al Walker during today's earnings conference call about the ramifications of the blast; Walker said it was too soon to know how APC’s operations might be affected, adding that the 3,000 wells the company voluntarily closed after the explosion remain offline.

In downgrading APC to Neutral from Outperform, Macquarie analysts say the findings of the explosion probe are "a clear negative... based on situations where Colorado regulatory overhangs have caused underperformance, we see an immediate additional underperformance of ~7% which supplements the recent underperformance of ~3%."

Shares also are downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley, which says the potential for increased Colorado regulatory scrutiny provides a significant near-term overhang.