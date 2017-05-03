Media sell-off accelerates; Hulu live TV to blame?

Media stocks are taking a distinct turn downward today, on no particular news, though Hulu used its NewFront presentation to unveil its live TV bundle and pricing.

Viacom (VIA, VIAB -6.5% ) -- left out of Hulu's offering -- is among the biggest decliners. Among fellow left-behind networks, AMC (NASDAQ:AMCX) is down 6.1% ; Starz owner Lions Gate (NYSE:LGF.A) is off 3.5% , and Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) is 4.5% lower .

The sell-off is more broad, though: Fox (FOX -5% , FOXA -5.2% ) has declined sharply, Disney (NYSE:DIS) is off 2.6% , Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is down 2.3% and Scripps Networks (NYSE:SNI) is 4.8% lower . CBS is down 3.2% .

Mostly dodging the carnage: Hulu co-owner Time Warner (NYSE:TWX), down just 0.3% after solid earnings today.

Hulu's co-owners: CMCSA, DIS, FOX, TWX