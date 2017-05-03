Anadarko's DJ Basin peers downgraded at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo downgrades Anadarko Petroleum (APC -8.1% ) and some of APC's peers that operate in the same geographic area following the fatal home explosion caused by gas related to an APC well.

Along with APC, Wells also downgrades Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG -5.9% ) and SRC Energy (SRCI -6.8% ) to Market Perform, saying all names exposed to the Denver-Julesburg Basin will remain under pressure given the fear of a potential regulatory response; the firm keeps two other prominent DJ Basin players, Noble Energy (NBL -3.9% ) and PDC Energy (PDCE -4.7% ), at Market Perform.