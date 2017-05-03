Amazon.com cuts AWS prices by up to 21%

Amazon.com (AMZN -0.7% ) is cutting prices for some of its Amazon Web Services customers, ranging from 10% to 21% discounts.

The company noted on its blog that many of its EC2 users take advantage of discounts using Reserved Instances compared to On-Demand Pricing.

Amazon's adding three-year no-upfront standard Reserved Instances for most types, and cutting prices on other products in what it says is its 61st price reduction at AWS.

No-Upfront Reserved Instances will see discounts as high as 16% in the U.S., EU and Tokyo, and up to 17% in Singapore. Meanwhile, convertible Reserved Instances will be discounted up to 19% in the U.S., 17% in the EU, and 21% in Singapore.