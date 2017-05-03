Exxon's old equipment, poor procedures cited in 2015 refinery blast

Exxon Mobil (XOM +0.7% ) relied on outdated procedures and used equipment that was older than its safe operating life, which led to the 2015 explosion at the Torrance, Calif., refinery, the U.S. Chemical Safety Board reports.

“The 2015 explosion had the potential to be catastrophic,” as highly toxic hydrofluoric acid was on site, according to the Board chair.

XOM says there is no evidence that the explosion posed any risk to the unit that contains hydrofluoric acid or harm to the community, and that it “meets or exceeds accepted industry practices."