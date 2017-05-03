Strong bounce in MTGE Investment results in Q1

Q1 net spread and dollar roll income of $0.49 per share vs. $0.50 earned in Q4. Dividend was $0.45 (up from $0.40 previously).

Book value per share of $19.54 up from $19.17 three months earlier. Today's close of $17.90 is an 8.4% discount to book - among the wider discounts in mREIT-land these days.

Economic return for the quarter of $0.82, or 4.3% on book value, or 17.1% annualized.

Conference call tomorrow at 8:30 ET

