Tesla says Model 3 production on track

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) says the Model 3 is on track for production in July. The company is prepping to support the ramp of Model 3 production to 5K vehicles per week "at some point" in 2017 and to 10K vehicles per week at some point in 2018.

The EV producer backs prior guidance for 47K to 50K deliveries in the first half of the year.

Deliveries for Q1 came in at 25,051 vehicles.

Q1 automotive margin was reported at 27.8% on a non-GAAP basis (ex-ZEV credit revenue) vs. 22.0% in Q4. A 250 bp drop is anticipated for Q2.

Tesla on profitability: We expect Q2 GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses to be flat to slightly up from Q1, including expenses associated with the final stages of Model 3 development and growth in our customer support infrastructure."

Tesla on capex: "We expect that year-to-date capital expenditures will be slightly over $2 billion by the time we start Model 3 production. We expect additional investments through the remainder of the year as we increase automation and add production capacity."

Tesla Q1 shareholder letter

Previously: Tesla misses by $0.51, beats on revenue (May 3)