MetLife operating results top estimates

Q1 operating earnings of $1.546B or $1.41 per share vs. $1.329B and $1.20 one year ago. Estimates were for $1.28.

Book value per share (excl. AOCI) of $50.52 down 5% Y/Y; tangible book of $41.64 down 6%. Q1 GAAP results include $602M of after-tax derivative losses vs. a gain of $868M in Q1 a year ago. Company blames rising equity markets and costs associated with repositioning hedging strategies.

Operating ROE of 11.3% up 200 basis points from last year.

Premiums, fees & other revenues of $12B down 4% Y/Y; net investment income of $5.2B up 14%.

