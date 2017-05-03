Annaly Capital performance bounces in Q1

Q1 core earnings of $318M or $0.29 per share vs. $327M and $0.30 in Q4. Dividend is $0.30.

Book value per share of $11.23 up seven cents from three months earlier. Today's close of $11.51 is a 2.5% premium to March 31 book.

Economic return for the quarter of $0.36 per share, or 3.2% on book value, or 1.9% annualized.

Economic leverage at quarter-end is a trim 6.1:1, down from 6.4:1 three months earlier.

Conference call tomorrow at 10 ET

Previously: Annaly Capital Management misses by $0.01, beats on interest income (May 3)