Facebook beats with Q1 report, nears 2B monthly users

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) beat expectations on top and bottom lines in its Q1 report, where it also noted it's inching close to 2B monthly users.

Shares are off slightly in postmarket trading, -0.4% .

Net income jumped 76% to $3.06B; costs and expenses rose just 40% against ad revenue gains of 51%. Mobile advertising revenue made up 85% of ad revenue, up from 82% a year ago.

User numbers: Daily active users were up 18% to 1.28B on average for March; monthly active users were up 17% to 1.94B.

Operating margin rose to 41% from a year-ago 37%. Effective tax rate was 10%.

Capex was $1.27B; cash, equivalents and marketable securities came to $32.31B at quarter's end.

The company is no longer reporting non-GAAP information for expenses, income, tax rate and EPS.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg says merely: "We had a good start to 2017. We're continuing to build tools to support a strong global community."

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Press Release