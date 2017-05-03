AIG +1.9% after topping estimates, boosting buyback

Q1 operating income of $1.367B or $1.36 per share vs. $765M and $0.64 one year ago. AIG consolidated adjusted ROE of 9.6% up from 4.5%; normalized ROE of 8.1% down from 8.3% (this takes into account increase in H2 2016 U.S. casualty loss estimates).

Book value per share excl. AOCI of $74.58 vs. $73.40 a year ago.

Expense reductions ahead of target: GOE expense down 18.6% to $2.4B, or down 10% on an operating basis.

Buybacks: 56M shares bought back during Q1 for $3.6B; through May 1, another 18.1M shares repurchased for $1.1B. Another $2.5B is authorized, bringing total available to $3.8B.

