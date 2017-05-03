Qorvo -3.6% as it warns of China slowdown in earnings

Qorvo (QRVO -2% ) is off another 3.6% after hours, following fiscal Q4 earnings that beat expectations but contained below-expectations guidance for the current quarter.

Reflecting "weaker than anticipated near-term demand in China," the company's guiding to June-quarter revenue of $610M-$650M (well short of consensus for $701M) and EPS of $0.70-$0.90 (light of an expected $1.03), along with gross margin of 47% and a sub-10% tax rate.

For Q4, gross margin improved to 46.2% from Q3's 44.3%, but was down from a year-ago 50%. Gross profit dipped slightly, to $296.5M, and net income fell 22% to $111.7M.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

