Two Harbors puts in a strong quarter

Q1 core earnings of $95M or $0.27 per share vs. $83.4M and $0.24 in Q4. Dividend is $0.25. Company no longer includes the non-cash equity comp expense associated with unvested restricted stock awards.

Book value per share of $9.91 up from $9.78 three months earlier. Today's close of $9.74 is just a modest discount to March 31 book.

Economic return on book value for the quarter of 3.9%, or 15.5% annualized.

Conference call tomorrow at 9 ET

