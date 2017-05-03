Stocks tick lower as Fed stands pat; financials outperform

Stocks finished little changed after the Fed held interest rates steady, as expected, expressing some misgivings about the U.S. economy growing by a mere 0.7% in Q1 but adding that it considers the weakness "transitory."

The Fed is "still viewing the economy as just fine, and another rate hike in June is still clearly on the table," says Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital.

Financial stocks (+0.8%) outperformed the broader market after the Fed announcement, and Treasury prices settled generally lower, with the 10-year yield (2.31%) and two-year yield (1.29%) each adding 3 bps.

The tech sector (-0.1%) ticked lower amid Apple's latest earnings report, which included lighter than expected iPhone sales but above-consensus earnings and the upcoming iPhone 8 release helped keep losses in check.

Materials (-1%) sank to the bottom of the day's leaderboard due to broad weakness in the commodity market, as gold (-0.8%), silver (-1.4%) and copper (-4.2%) settled with solid losses; crude oil was able to eke out a win (+0.3%), lifting the energy sector (+0.3%).