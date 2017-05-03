Omega Healthcare: Inline quarter and full-year guidance affirmed

Q1 adjusted FFO of $176.7M or $0.86 per share vs. $165.4M and $0.83 one year ago. Dividend is $0.63.

$38M of new investments in Q1 - $8M purchase and $30M in renovation projects. Sold during Q1 were 15 facilities for $45.8M in net cash proceeds, booking a gain of $7.4M. Eleven of these had been previously classified as held-for-sale. At quarter's end, another nine properties worth $23.2M are held-for-sale.

Full-year AFFO guidance is affirmed at $3.40-$3.44 per share.

Conference call tomorrow at 10 ET

OHI flat after hours