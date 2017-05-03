Newmont loses in Peru Supreme Court over mine dispute

Peru's Supreme Court rules against Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) and in favor of a woman whom the company had claimed had illegally occupied its land.

The ruling deals another blow to NEM's long-delayed efforts to build the $5B Conga gold mine, which has been on hold since violent protests broke out in Peru's northern Cajamarca region over fears that the mine would poison local water sources and displace people living and farming there.

The woman had said her home was destroyed as part of the mine's construction and that the family's attempts to rebuild it have been blocked; NEM''s Peruvian unit Minera Yanacocha, in which Peru's Buenaventura (NYSE:BVN) is a partner, took her to criminal court.