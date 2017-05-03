FleetCor weakness on Chevron suit seems overdone, J.P. Morgan says

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) fell 4.9% in today's trade, tumbling as much as 12% to 52-week lows, after short-seller Citron Research issued another negative report that said customers have complained about the company's fee and pricing practices.

Citron also highlighted a lawsuit regarding Chevron (NYSE:CVX), which filed a petition and application for a temporary restraining order on May 1 alleging failure to cooperate in the switch of its portfolio from FLT to WEX.

But J.P. Morgan says the stock reaction seems overdone, given the contractual dispute is over a known deconversion and not related to the concerns over fees and billing practices; the firm keeps an Overweight rating on FLT.

Compass Point upgrades FLT to Buy, saying investors should “tune out the noise” and focus on the company’s fundamental profile.