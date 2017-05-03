CenturyLink -3.6% on Q1 miss, downside guidance

CenturyLink (CTL -2% ) has fallen 3.6% in postmarket trades after its Q1 earnings fell short amid a drop in its legacy operations, and the company guided low for the current quarter.

Revenues slipped 4.5% Y/Y. From there, operating income fell to $631M from $688M, and operating cash flow fell to $1.53B from $1.68B.

Net income fell to $163M from $236M; adjusted net income was $284M vs. a year-ago $386M.

Revenue breakout: Strategic, $2B (up 0.6%); Legacy, $1.8B (down 9.3%); Data integration, $118M (up 1.7%); Other, $288M (down 6.5%).

The company's guiding to Q2 revenues (excluding special items) of $4.07B-$4.13B (vs. consensus for $4.25B); core revenues of $3.66B-$3.72B; operating cash flow of $1.4B-$1.46B, and EPS of $0.46-$0.52 (vs. consensus for $0.56).

