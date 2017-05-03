Bloomberg: Shell to cut bidders to three for Argentina assets

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) plans to focus on three bidders this month for its downstream oil assets in Argentina after drawing eight non-binding bids of $1B-$2B, Bloomberg reports.

The shortlisted suitors will enter the next phase of the sales process in the next 2-3 weeks, with Chile's Grupo Luksic among the most appealing of the companies making offers, according to the report.

Shell put the assets, which include an oil refinery near Buenos Aires and ~600 refueling stations, up for sale earlier this year after a strategic review under the company's $30B divestment plan to reduce debt.