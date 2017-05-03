American Airlines to cut space, squeeze in more passengers in newest jets

American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) says it will further shrink the space for passengers on its newest Boeing 737 jetliners, allowing it to cram in more travelers.

AAL is trimming the space between most rows to 30 inches on the new 737s, an inch less than on its existing 737-800 planes, and at least three rows on the new jets will have only 29 inches, moving AAL closer to deep discounters such as Spirit Airlines and Frontier Airlines.

AAL will receive four of the narrow-body 737 Max planes this year and 16 in 2018; it has 100 on order with Boeing.