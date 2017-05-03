Alphabet: Uber colluded with engineer while he was still an employee

Over at the Waymo/UBER courtroom, Waymo parent Alphabet (GOOG +1.2% , GOOGL +1.2% ) has presented documents showing that Uber worked to buy a startup from engineer Anthony Levandowski while he was still working on self-driving technology at Alphabet.

Alphabet expects the docs to support its claim that Uber and the engineer were colluding improperly. It's charged Levandowski with secretly downloading 14,000 files tied to his work, and says that Uber was using the stolen information in working on its own laser sensor.

While a stock agreement that Levandowski received (valued at more than $250M) for selling startup Ottomotto to Uber took effect at closing in August 2016, the shares were backdated to start vesting Jan. 28, 2016, the day after Levandowski left Alphabet. The shares don't fully vest until certain milestones are met, an Uber spokesman says.

Levandowski is invoking his Fifth Amendment right not to testify in the case.