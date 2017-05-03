3D Systems -2.8% as loss narrows less than expected

3D Systems (DDD +1.7% ) has slipped 2.8% after hours in the wake of Q1 earnings that missed on the bottom line

Net loss narrowed somewhat, to $9.97M from $17.8M, and non-GAAP EPS improved 20% to $0.06.

In-line revenues grew 2.5% amid increased demand from industrial customers and growth in healthcare and materials, while services growth was near flat.

Gross margin was 51.3%, vs. a year-ago 50.8%; operating expenses dropped to $89.3M from $94.3M.

Revenue breakout: Products, $94.7M (up 4.1%); Services, $61.7M (up 0.2%).

The company reiterated full-year guidance for revenues of $643M-$684M (2-8% growth), GAAP EPS of $0.02-$0.06 and non-GAAP EPS of $0.51-$0.55, all largely in line with expectations. It also says it expects positive cash flow from operations.

