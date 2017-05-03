Copper sinks in biggest drop in 19 months on China growth worries

Copper prices fell today by the most in 19 months after a jump in inventories increased worries about an economic slowdown in China.

Also, inventories available for delivery at LME-registered warehouses reportedly jumped 32% to 160.2K metric tons, the highest since mid-April.

Hit with the one-two punch, copper futures for July delivery sank 3.5% at $2.5435/lb., below their 50-day moving average for the first time since April 6 and their worst drop since September 2015; also, iron ore futures fell more than 6.5%.

For copper, "demand conditions are still good, just not as good they were three to six months ago," says barclays commodities research analyst Dane Davis. "The stimulus is wearing off and it's starting to feed through in real prices, particularly copper and iron ore."

ETFs: JJC, CPER, CUPM