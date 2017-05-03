Australian government says it would block attempt to move BHP listing

Australia's government would block any attempt to move BHP Billiton’s (NYSE:BHP) main market listing to the U.K. as proposed by Elliott Management, the country's treasurer says.

If BHP implements Elliott’s proposals, “it may commit a criminal offense and could be subject to civil penalties,” as they would run counter to the national interest, Treasurer Scott Morrison says.

Elliott, which owns a 4.1% stake in BHP, is meeting with BHP investors this week in Australia to pitch its proposals for a corporate overhaul, higher shareholder returns and a spinoff of U.S. oil assets.