Tallgrass Energy Partners eyes 42 potential projects to fuel growth

Tallgrass Energy Partners (NYSE:TEP) says it has identified 42 potential acquisitions or new projects totaling more than $6.1B in investment that could fuel its growth.

Most of the projects fall in the same categories and are focused on natural gas or oil, with "no corporate M&A" on the list, TEP executives said in a conference call following the company's Q1 earnings report.

"In the next 90 to 100 days, if we don't have a couple hundred million dollars of acquisitions or projects... we will be very disappointed," CEO David Dehaemers said.

TEP also says its 320K bbl/day Pony Express, which transports crude from Wyoming to the Cushing, Okla., oil storage hub, averaged 262K bbl/day of throughput during Q1.