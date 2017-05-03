WhatsApp goes down worldwide

WhatsApp (NASDAQ:FB) is suffering a worldwide outage, but the Facebook unit says it's taking steps to fix it as soon as possible.

The app was down on various operating systems in parts of India, Canada, the U.S. and Brazil, Reuters noted.

Facebook shares are down 2.4% after hours.

Updated 8:04 p.m.: "We have now fixed the issue and apologize for the inconvenience," WhatsApp says of an outage that lasted "a few hours."

