Tableau Software up 7.3% in late post-earnings trade

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) has jumped 7.3% in postmarket action, among top NYSE movers, after posting Q1 earnings where profits beat expectations and revenues grew more than 16% driven by maintenance.

GAAP operating loss widened slightly to $53.5M, and on a non-GAAP basis to $4.2M from $1.2M a year ago. Net loss (non-GAAP) was $2.1M, vs. a year-ago gain of $0.4M.

Revenues grew 16%, and the company recently introduced new subscription pricing for all its products.

"Customers enthusiastically embraced our subscription licensing offerings in Q1, as reflected in our 26% ratable license bookings mix," said CEO Adam Selipsky.

Revenue breakout: License, $97.2M (up 0.9%); Maintenance and services, $102.7M (up 36.4%).

Press Release