U.S. Steel defended at Jefferies: "It’ll be different next time, really"

U.S. Steel (X -2.7% ) sinks to YTD lows and have now plunged by nearly a third since reporting a Q1 earnings miss and guidance cut after last Tuesday's close.

At least three firms have downgraded the stock (I, II, III) in the wake of the dreadful news, but Jefferies analyst Seth Rosenfeld - while admitting his mistake in rating X a Buy - thinks investors should buy the stock anyway, arguing that "it’ll be different next time, really."

In justifying his faith, Rosenfeld cites "guidance that suggests incremental improvement to come, the brunt of negative headwinds have passed, and Q/Q costs will be muted and/or turn to tailwinds with price-volume more than offsetting."