Advisory firm says shareholders should reject BP's new pay policy for CEO

Investor advisory firm PIRC urges BP shareholders to vote against CEO Bob Dudley's new pay package, calling it "excessive" even after changes which were made following a shareholder revolt last year.

PIRC advises abstaining in a non-binding vote at BP's annual general meeting in London on May 17 on Dudley's 40% cut in pay to $11.6M (£9M), calling the compensation changes "positive [but] insufficient."

In contrast, Glass Lewis, another shareholder advisory firm, recommends a vote in favor of the changes, saying "we view the discontinuation of share-matching awards and the broader simplification of incentive structures to be wholly positive."