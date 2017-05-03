Axiom's Johnson upgrades First Solar but says Q1 beat due to Moapa sale

First Solar (FSLR +11.8% ) is upgraded to Hold from Sell by long-time Axiom Capital bear Gordon Johnson following better than expected Q1 results.

Johnson believes FSLR's fair value could approach $76 by 2019 assuming current module price increases, and the near-term, risk-adjusted prices for the shares "could be headed toward $43."

But the analyst still is no fan of FSLR, saying the Q1 earnings beat mostly was due to a large project sale of the company’s Moapa project and not due to operational excellence.

"In fact, excluding the Moapa sale, we calculate FSLR's Q1 EPS would have come in closer to a $0.23/share loss, or a sizeable miss vs. consensus," Johnson writes, "suggesting an inflection point in earnings is not 'on tap.'"