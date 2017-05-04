Pyongyang rebukes China for 'betrayal'

"China should no longer recklessly try to test the limitations of our patience," said the commentary released by North Korea's official news agency, warning it could trigger unspecified "grave consequences."

KCNA added that China has regularly "infringed upon the strategic interests" in becoming closer to the U.S. and thus committed a "betrayal" in the process.

