Dunkin' Brands lower post Q1 results

Dunkin' Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN) reports U.S. comparable store sales was flat Y/Y in Q1.

Dunkin' Donuts U.S. revenue grew 2.3% to $141.96M, led by 30.8% growth in franchise fees.

Dunkin' Donuts International revenue squeezed 27% to $5.3M.

Baskin-Robbins U.S. comp down 2.4% and revenue slipped 0.1% to $10.55M.

Baskin-Robbins International revenue up 2.8% to $26.09M.

Adjusted operating margin rate improved 260 bps to 50.7%.

Dunkin' Donuts U.S. has 56 net opening during the quarter to take the number of distribution points up 4.5% Y/Y to 8,884.

Consolidated global points of distribution +638 Y/Y to 20,109.

FY2017 Guidance: Dunkin' Donuts U.S. comparable store sales: low single digit growth; Baskin-Robbins U.S. comparable store sales: low single digit growth; Revenue: Low-to-mid single digit growth; Adjusted operating income: mid-to-high single digit growth; GAAP EPS: $2.22 to $2.30; Adjusted EPS: $2.40 to $2.43; Share count: ~93M; Tax rate: 36.5%.