WiLAN acquires VIZIYA

Wi-LAN Inc. (NASDAQ:WILN) announces it signed a deal to acquire VIZIYA Corporation and its related entities for C$40.5M. Under the terms of the deal, nearly 60% of the purchase price will be paid on closing and the balance subject to certain earn out provisions if the business meets specific financial targets.

VIZIYA is a software and services provider that helps companies optimize their asset performance.

"This is the second acquisition that follows our new growth plan and we believe that investing our capital in these promising technology businesses will drive the greatest shareholder returns over time," says Wi-LAN CEO Shaun McEwan.

Certain aspects of the transaction remain subject to the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

