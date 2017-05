Western Asset: Strong return in Q1 despite bottom line miss

Q1 core earnings plus drop income of $10.3M or $0.25 per share vs. $22.1M and $0.52 in Q4. Dividend is $0.31.

Book value per share of $10.45 vs. $10.27 three months earlier. Yesterday's close of $10.41 was right about book value.

Economic return on book value of 4.8% for the quarter, or nearly 20% annualized.

CPR on agency portfolio of 10.5% vs. 11.9% in Q4.

Management notes big miss in income in Q1 came as portfolio was repositioned for better returns going forward.

Conference call at 11 ET

Previously: Western Asset Mortgage Capital misses by $0.06, misses on net interest income (May 3)

WMC flat premarket