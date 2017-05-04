Vereit tops by a penny as it cuts debt further

Q1 adjusted FFO of $187.3M or $0.19 per share vs. $192.7M and $0.21 one year ago. Expectations had been for $0.18. Dividend is $0.1375.

Acquisitions: $101.5M. Dispositions: $199.2M. Red Lobster exposure is cut to 7.4%.

Net debt to normalized EBITDA slips from 5.7x to 5.5x.

Company portfolio is 4,105 properties with occupancy of 98.4%, investment-grade tenancy of 41.6%. Same-store rents down 0.3% Y/Y.

Cole Capital raised $102.7M for its non-listed REITs, $36M of which came through DRIPs - this vs. $179M and $34.4M in Q1 one year ago.

Conference call at 1 ET

VER flat premarket