Futures up with eyes on healthcare

U.S. stock index futures are all 0.3% higher , with a vote on healthcare scheduled for today in the U.S. House.

It would mark President Trump's first major legislative win since taking office in January.

The dollar is also up after the Fed held rates at its May meeting, putting pressure on gold ( -1.2% to $1234/ounce) and oil ( -1.2% to $47/bbl).

10-year Treasury yield +3 bps to 2.34%.

