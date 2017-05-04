AG Mortgage puts in strong quarter; plans capital raise

Q1 core earnings of $11.5M or $0.41 per share vs. $15.8M and $0.57 in Q4. Dividend is $0.475.

Book value per share of $18.17 up from $17.86 three months earlier. Last night's close of $18.54 is a 2% premium to March 31 book.

Economic return on book value of 4.4% for the quarter, or 17.6% annualized.

With shares at premium to book, company plans to set up an ATM stock offering program - to be discussed in more detail on earnings call at 9:30 ET.

