Labor costs dent profit at Habit Restaurants

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) reports comparable sales at company-owned restaurants increased 0.9% in Q1 vs. +0.4% consensus.

Prices were up 1.5% at company-owned restaurants during the quarter, while transactions fell by 0.6%.

Labor costs 33.2% of sales vs. 32.1% a year ago.

Food and paper costs 29.2% of sales vs. 30.1% a year ago.

Occupany and other operating costs 16.7% of sales vs. 15.7% a year ago.

Net income 3.5% of sales vs. 5.1% a year ago.

Looking ahead, Habit expects full-year revenue of $338-$342M vs. $340.1 consensus.

