More on Life Storage Q1 results

Q1 adjusted FFO of $58.3M or $1.26 per share vs. $47.2M and $1.22 one year ago. Dividend was $0.95, now boosted to $1.00.

Same-store revenue up 3.2% Y/Y; NOI up 3.2%.

Same-store average occupancy up 20 basis points to 90.6%. Ending occupany of 90.9% ties record high for Q1.

"Life Storage" rebranding essentially complete as of April 30; cost was slightly less than the $22M expected.

Q2 FFO per share seen at $1.32-$1.38; full-year at $5.47-$5.53.

Conference call at 9 ET

LSI flat premarket