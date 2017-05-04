Chesapeake Energy +2.5% on strong Q1 results, production outlook

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) +2.5% premarket after posting solid beats in Q1 earnings and revenues, which rose to $2.75B from $1.95B in the year-ago quarter.

CHK's Q1 oil, natural gas and natural gas equivalent revenue rose to $1.47B from $993B, beating the analyst consensus of $1.11B; marketing, gathering and compression revenue of $1.28B was up from $960M a year ago but slightly below consensus of $1.31B.

Q1 production of 528K boe/day came in above the midpoint of 515K-535K boe/day guidance, and oil production of 83.7K bbl/day also was above its guidance midpoint of 80K-85K bbl/day.

CHK expects its production to grow "significantly" in H2 as it places more wells to sales, and thus raises the bottom range of its FY 2017 production guidance.

CHK's debt balance at the end of Q1 was ~$9.1B vs. $10B at year-end 2016; total liquidity was ~$3.3B, including cash on hand and $3.1B in borrowing capacity under the company's revolving credit facility.