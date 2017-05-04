More on Nationstar's Q1 miss

Servicing segment adjusted pretax income of $65M or 5.6 basis points vs. $58 and 5 basis points in Q4. Ending UPB of $470B vs. $473B. Annualized CPR, net of recapture of 11% down 400 basis points. Delinquency rate falls to 4% from 5% after 15,574 workouts and mods (14,530 in Q4).

Originations segment adjusted pretax income of $27M vs. $43M in Q4; maring of 19% down from 27%. Funded volume of $4.63B vs. $5.34B; recapture percentage of 32% vs. 28%. Purchase volume as a percent of funded volume of 20% vs. 19%.

XOME segment adjusted pretax income of $13M vs. $18M.

Conference call at 9 ET

Previously: Nationstar misses by $0.02 (May 4)

NSM flat premarket